9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location / Room: 212

The University of Massachusetts has developed a 6-hour SecureWorld PLUS training class that instructs attendees on the best practices for designing, building, and maintaining a cybersecurity program based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Organizations who currently use the Framework or are planning to use the Framework for their cybersecurity program will benefit from this course.

This innovative education and training program includes the following key elements:

An introduction to the key components of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

How to use the Framework to support business strategy, technology strategy, and cyber-risk strategy

An approach for adopting the framework to build and sustain secure and resilient infrastructure, secure and resilient networks, secure and resilient applications

How to use the Framework to protect critical information assets

A Controls Factory Model that organizations use to create an Engineering Program, a Technical Program, and a Business / Management Program

A methodology for developing a Cybersecurity Strategy, System Security Plan (SSP), Risk Assessment, Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M), and Executive Report

The class will help individuals and organizations acquire knowledge, skills, and abilities to:

Develop a strategy to apply the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to their environment

Create a comprehensive System Security Plan (SSP) based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

Conduct a Risk Assessment to compare the current profile with the target profile and identify any gaps that need to be addressed

Develop a Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) to mitigate the highest priority gaps

Establish an Executive Report to measure and communicate current profile, target profile, POA&M and program plan / roles and responsibilities to remediate identified gaps

Identify required workforce skills and develop career pathways for improving skills and experience

About the instructor:

Larry Wilson is the CISO for UMass President’s Office since 2009.

Prior to UMass, Larry developed and managed the Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) Security Program for State Street Corporation.

Larry has been teaching cybersecurity courses based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework at SecureWorld events for the past five years.

Larry has conducted over 20 consulting engagements, helping organizations design and build cybersecurity programs based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

The program and its author have won the following industry awards: