Tuesday, August 20, 20199:00 am[SecureWorld PLUS] Designing and Building a Cybersecurity Program Based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework9 a.m. - 3 p.m. • Earn 12 CPEs!Sr. Cybersecurity Consultant, Wilson Cyber
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
The University of Massachusetts has developed a 6-hour SecureWorld PLUS training class that instructs attendees on the best practices for designing, building, and maintaining a cybersecurity program based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Organizations who currently use the Framework or are planning to use the Framework for their cybersecurity program will benefit from this course.
This innovative education and training program includes the following key elements:
- An introduction to the key components of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework
- How to use the Framework to support business strategy, technology strategy, and cyber-risk strategy
- An approach for adopting the framework to build and sustain secure and resilient infrastructure, secure and resilient networks, secure and resilient applications
- How to use the Framework to protect critical information assets
- A Controls Factory Model that organizations use to create an Engineering Program, a Technical Program, and a Business / Management Program
- A methodology for developing a Cybersecurity Strategy, System Security Plan (SSP), Risk Assessment, Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M), and Executive Report
The class will help individuals and organizations acquire knowledge, skills, and abilities to:
- Develop a strategy to apply the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to their environment
- Create a comprehensive System Security Plan (SSP) based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework
- Conduct a Risk Assessment to compare the current profile with the target profile and identify any gaps that need to be addressed
- Develop a Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) to mitigate the highest priority gaps
- Establish an Executive Report to measure and communicate current profile, target profile, POA&M and program plan / roles and responsibilities to remediate identified gaps
- Identify required workforce skills and develop career pathways for improving skills and experience
About the instructor:
- Larry Wilson is the CISO for UMass President’s Office since 2009.
- Prior to UMass, Larry developed and managed the Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) Security Program for State Street Corporation.
- Larry has been teaching cybersecurity courses based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework at SecureWorld events for the past five years.
- Larry has conducted over 20 consulting engagements, helping organizations design and build cybersecurity programs based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.
The program and its author have won the following industry awards:
- Security Magazine’s Most Influential People in Security, 2016
- SANS People Who Made a Difference in Cybersecurity Award, 2013
- Information Security Executive (ISE) North America Program Winner for Higher Education, 2013
Wednesday, August 21, 20197:00 amRegistration open
7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come to the Registration desk in the lobby to check-in and get your badge. SecureWorld staff will be available throughout the day if you have any questions.8:30 amContinuous Monitoring Role in a Risk Management Framework
8:30 am - 9:15 am
Continuous monitoring is an integral step for ongoing awareness of information security, vulnerabilities, and threats to facilitate risk-based decision making. When developing your approach to Continuous Monitoring, you need to answer some fundamental questions in order to build your risk profile.8:30 amData Laundering, Exploitation, and Extortion: Time for Ethical AI
8:30 am - 9:15 am
We are facing seismic change with the convergence of big data and AI. The oceans of information and computing power is providing endless opportunities while challenging the concept of digital dignity. Rather than look at regulatory frameworks, industry needs to be proactive and look at the ethical issues and their long-term impact to society. This session will review ethical frameworks including the need to respect human autonomy, prevent asymmetries of power and ability to undo unintended harm and address unintended biases. These technologies show great promise, but only if they are applied and used within societal values and norms and developed with an "ethical purpose." They need to be grounded in and reflective of the ethical principles of beneficence (do good) and non-maleficence (do no harm).8:30 amISSA Chapter Meeting - Open to all Attendees
8:30 am - 9:15 am
Interested in your local associations? Join ISSA for a social meet and greet and chapter news.9:00 amExhibitor Hall open
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Your opportunity to visit our solution vendor partners, whose sponsorship makes SecureWorld possible! Booths have staff ready to answer your questions. Look for participating Dash For Prizes sponsors to be entered to win prizes.9:30 am[OPENING KEYNOTE] Business Email Compromise: Real World Stories and Practical Defense
9:30 am - 10:15 am
The average loss from a bank robbery is about $3,000. The average loss from a successful Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack is nearly $130,000. That kind of math explains why BEC is rampant, and every type of organization is at risk. During this presentation, hear from the point person on BEC cases investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. He'll share true crime examples of and practical steps for defense against BEC losses, which now stand at $13.5 billion in the last six years.10:15 amConference Break / Exhibitor Product Demonstration
10:15 am - 11:15 am
Reboot with coffee and infused water while visiting exhibitors on the exhibitor floor.11:00 amAdvisory Council Roundtable - (VIP / Invite Only)
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
This session is for our Advisory Council members only.11:15 amData Protection in the Public Cloud: A Look at the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Customers want to ensure that they can entrust their sensitive data to public cloud providers. This often leads to discussions with the cloud provider on various aspects of data protection, such as retention, encryption, and key management. If encryption is not implemented properly it will not provide the security assurance customers expect, resulting in misplaced trust. This talk will look at encryption at rest in various layers of the application stack with a focus on the risks each type of encryption mitigates. We will also look at various cloud-related key management schemes, including "bring your own key" (BYOK) and cloud-based Key Management Systems (KMS). Lastly, we will cover potential problems with customer data-retention that should be explored with the cloud service provider.11:15 amCISO Ventures Panel: Are Cybersecurity Startups Meeting Expectations of Buyers Taking a Risk on Them?Founder & Managing Director, Whiteboard Venture PartnersVP & CISO, TwitterCISO, ZendeskCISO, FlexportCISO, RMSCISO, Chegg
11:15 am - 12:00 pm
The number of cyber startups is growing exponentially, with 4300+ cybersecurity companies worldwide including several private "unicorns". With so many startups engaged in helping organizations achieve cybersecurity outcomes, how do organizational decision makers think about the risks involved in working with them? A panel of CXOs will share their expectations of and experiences with cybersecurity startups, including how they use solutions from startups to meet existing and emerging cybersecurity challenges.11:15 am[Mimecast] The Human Firewall Is on Fire: What Do You Do When the Smoke Clears?
11:15 am - 12:00 pm
As today’s attacks have become more sophisticated, we are focused on helping organizations to improve their Cyber Resilience for Email in the Cloud by providing a comprehensive solution that goes beyond a defense-only strategy. In this session, we will discuss how to upgrade your human firewall by engaging them and supporting them with the most advanced technology available.
11:15 am[Kenna Security] Use the Data, Luke! Improving Security Outcomes with Intelligence, Automation, and Awareness of Risk
11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Security practitioners are forced to make millions of difficult decisions over their careers—fix this thing or that? Spend time analyzing this threat or another? Forced with an ever-evolving threat landscape, the only reasonable solution is to introduce high-quality intelligence and automation that guide decisions in our operations. But how can we do this cost-effectively and ahead of the threat, ensuring that we are covering the RIGHT problems? Join us for a deep dive into the state of the art in vulnerability management, security exposure, and threat intelligence—and ultimately, improved security operations.
– Attendees will obtain an overview of current threats – and how they affect security teams
– Attendees will receive information on tactics they can use to make better risk-based decisions
– Attendees will receive details about open source tools to improve operations
– Attendees will get an overview of state of the art decision systems based on machine learning and public datasets
– Attendees will obtain an understanding of state of the art for risk based vuln management and security operations
Presentation Level:
12:00 pmAdvisory Council LUNCH Round Table - (VIP / Invite Only)
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
- VIP / Exclusive
This session is for Advisory Council members only.12:15 pm[LUNCH KEYNOTE] The Top Cyber Threats for 2019 and How to Work with the FBI After a Data Breach
12:15 pm - 1:00 pm
This presentation will provide the FBI’s perspective on the top cyber threats for 2019, discuss data breach prevention guidelines, and describe what it will look like to work with the FBI after a security breach has occurred at your company.
Presentation Level:
1:15 pmPanel: The Shifting Landscape of Attack Vectors
1:15 pm - 2:15 pm
If one thing holds true in cybersecurity it is the fact that our adversaries are pretty smart. They are. To be fair, they only have to be right once in a while. These cyber thugs are constantly shifting their attack vectors to better infiltrate our networks. There are so many endpoints to cover that the “bad guys” can try something new all the time. They have also discovered that we do not have great cyber hygiene when it comes to training our workforce. End users continue to be the “weakest link” within an organization as we’ve learned from all the ransomware attacks and business email compromises of late. This panel will talk about the shift in attack vectors and make some predictions about what to watch out for in the not too distant future.
Panelists:
Vivek Sharma, Bizzsecure
Dave Ruedger, RMS
Zach Turner, Mimecast
Poorna Udupi, Goodmoney Group
Moderator: Rajan Kapoor, Director of Information Security, Dropbox1:15 pmPanel: Building a Better Mouse Trap (Emerging Threats)
1:15 pm - 2:15 pm
To be successful, as an industry, we must strive to get ahead of the bad guys. Easy enough to say but how? By taking a look at the capabilities of the threats we see today we should be able to make some educated guesses on what threats of tomorrow will look like. We know the bad guys don’t follow the rules, take the path of least resistance, and don’t care who they hurt in the process. We need to start thinking like them so that we can figure out what their next step is instead of guessing/hoping.
Panelists:
Ibrahim Al-Islam, Malwarebytes
Mounir Hahad, Juniper Networks
Michael Stuyt, SailPoint
Jonathan Cran, Kenna Security
Chad Holmes, Security Innovation
Kurt Van Etten, RedSeal
Moderator: Brian Koref, Sr. Director Information Security, Intaact1:15 pm[OneTrust] CCPA: 5-Step Guide to California Consumer Privacy Act Compliance
1:15 pm - 2:15 pm
With the clock ticking down until the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, many companies are struggling to understand the sweeping new privacy law, its impact on the business, and how to manage compliance across a matrix of global privacy laws. While there are still amendments to be settled before 2020, there are several few key ways to get ready for the CCPA’s privacy governance and consumer rights requirements. In this session, we’ll outline what this new law means for your business, detail what changes to expect to see before it’s put into effect, and lay out a 5-step guide to demonstrating on-going compliance the CCPA. We’ll also share findings from research conducted with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) on how ready (or not) businesses are for the CCPA, what factors are driving compliance and how the GDPR fits into CCPA readiness.
2:15 pmConference Break / Exhibitor Product Demonstration
2:15 pm - 3:00 pm
Reboot with coffee and infused water while visiting exhibitors on the exhibitor floor.2:30 pmNetworking Break — Dash for Prizes and CyberHunt winners announcedRegistration Level:2:30 pm - 2:45 pmLocation / Room: SecureWorld Exhibitor Floor
Be sure to have your badge scanned with participating exhibitors throughout the day. Past prizes have included Kindles, Bose wireless headphones, gift cards, iPads, drones, and more! *Must be present to win.3:00 pmCrisis Management: Practical Tips for Preparing for, Responding to, and Limiting Reputational and Financial Risks Associated with Data BreachesRegistration Level:
3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
A crisis can happen at any moment, potentially interrupting an organization’s business operations, threatening public safety, or leading to reputational and financial loss. Marriott International recently experienced a data breach that affected almost 500 million guests who had made a reservation at a Starwood property, and Yahoo suffered two record-setting breaches affecting as many as 3 billion user account worldwide.
With practical tips from litigation counsel of what has been reported as the largest breach in history, this program will focus on how to manage the business and reputational fallout after a data breach, including practical remediation and risk management tips.3:00 pmThoughts on Cyber Threat HuntingSVP and CISO, Ellie MaeSecurity Engineer, Ellie Mae
3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Cyber threat hunting has become increasingly important as companies strive to stay ahead of the latest threats. This presentation describes some of the best practices in cyber threat hunting, related innovation trends and analysis. The areas that will be covered include application, enterprise and cloud. Specific examples will be provided based on the kill-chain methodology.
Presentation Level:
3:00 pmSecurity Awareness: How to Truly Create a Complex but Memorable Password
3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
In this session, we will discuss how to create complex passwords without using password managers or tokens. Steven will also cover how to grab and keep employee attention during security awareness training.
Presentation Level:
GENERAL (InfoSec best practices, trends, solutions, etc.)
- Larry Wilson, CISSP, CISA, InstructorSr. Cybersecurity Consultant, Wilson Cyber
Larry Wilson was formerly the Chief Information Security Officer for Sumitomo Pharma Americas, Inc., Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) President's Office. In the CISO role, Larry was responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing compliance with the SMPA / WPI / UMass Information Security Policy and Written Information Security Plan (WISP). In addition to designing and deploying the respective cybersecurity programs, Larry has developed and delivered cybersecurity training at multiple industry events, workshops, training venues, etc. Courses include Designing and Building a Cybersecurity Program, Designing and Building a Ransomware Program, and Designing and Building a Third-Party Risk Program. Larry has also worked with multiple companies in multiple industries to help design, build, and maintain their Cybersecurity Programs, Ransomware Program, and Third-Party Risk Programs.
- Sarah LangeCISO, Allgress, Inc.
Sarah has over 23 years of experience in Information Security Management, Risk Management, Third Party Oversight, and Governance in both internal and consulting roles. She is an experienced leader with a background in design, and implementation of GRC and Security programs working with technologies that enable these programs to be effective. Her project management experience includes leading onsite and outsourced teams across various industry verticals including: Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Consumer and Government programs. Sarah holds both a CISSP and CEH.
- Craig SpiezleFounder & President, AgeLight Advisory & Research Group
Craig Spiezle is the founder and managing partner of AgeLight Advisory Group, a professional services firm focused on online and digital services. Craig is a recognized authority on trust and the convergence of privacy and security promoting ethical privacy practices, end-to-end security and the importance on moving from a compliance mindset to stewardship. Craig is the Charmain emeritus of the Online Trust Alliance, an initiative of the Internet Society. He frequently briefs international policy makers driving awareness of best practices by both the public and private sectors and importance of internet governance. Craig has championed security best practices to help protect consumers while promoting innovation and the role of meaningful self-regulation. Prior to OTA, Craig spent over a decade at Microsoft focused on security and privacy enhancing technologies and standards. Craig chairs the Online Trust & Integrity Council and is on the board of the Identity Theft Council, editorial board of SC Magazine and a member of InfraGard, the IAPP and the APWG.
- Stephen DoughertyFinancial Fraud Investigator, Confidential
Stephen Dougherty has over a decade of investigative experience. His career as a Financial Fraud Investigator in support of the federal government has played a pivotal role in criminal investigations, surrounding cyber-enabled financial crime, money laundering, human trafficking, identity theft, healthcare fraud, embezzlement, tax/government program fraud, dark web crimes, among others. Stephen’s main area of expertise is combatting money laundering in all its forms. Aside from this, Stephen has been proactive in identifying new and future trends in the world of financial crime. Such trends include the cyber security nexus of financial crimes and its ever-growing relationship in major financial crimes such as Business Email Compromise and the rise of the dark web and the use of virtual currency as a vehicle for facilitation of financial crimes. Stephen has been a leader and a mentor to other investigators teaching them how to uncover fraud internally and externally. Stephen is currently an investigator contracted to the U.S. Secret Service’s Global Investigative Operations Center (GIOC) in Washington D.C.
- Philip CoxVP, Security & Compliance, Coupa Software
- Kenneth HartmanInstructor, The SANS Institute
Kenneth G. Hartman is a security engineering leader in Silicon Valley. Ken's motto is "I help my clients earn and maintain the trust of their customers." Ken is an Instructor for the SEC545 Cloud Security Operations course offered by the SANS Institute. Ken has worked for a variety of Cloud Service Providers in Security Architecture, Engineering, Compliance, and Security Product Management roles. From 2002-2011, Ken helped launch and lead a company called Visonex into a profitable, nation-wide dialysis-specific electronic medical record using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. Ken holds a BS Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Masters Degree in Information Security Engineering from SANS Technology Institute. Ken has earned the CISSP, as well as multiple GIAC security certifications, including the GIAC Security Expert.
- Abhijit SolankiFounder & Managing Director, Whiteboard Venture Partners
Abhijit Solanki is the founder of Whiteboard Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital firm helping entrepreneurs achieve their whiteboard dreams.
- Rinki SethiVP & CISO, Twitter
Rinki Sethi is an information security executive known for change, technical and thought leadership across security and enablement disciplines. She is a veteran in the cyber security domain and throughout her career has built and matured technical security teams across security operations, product security, application security, security architecture, and security strategy within the Fortune 500 and other large enterprise including IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com, Rubrik, and Pacific Gas & Electric. Rinki has won many industry awards for her leadership and has built many strategic programs focused on bringing more women into technology.
- Maarten Van HorenbeeckCISO, Zendesk
Maarten Van Horenbeeck is Chief Information Security Officer of Zendesk since March 2018. He has also been a Board member of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) since 2011, and is the Lead Expert to the IGF Best Practices Forum on Cybersecurity. From July 2015 to March 2018, he served as Vice President, Security Engineering for Fastly, a Content Delivery Network. He holds an MA in Information Security from Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia, and an MA in International Relations from the Freie Universität Berlin.
- Kevin PaigeCISO, Flexport
Kevin Paige is the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Flexport, provider of the Operating System for Global Trade. Prior to Flexport, Kevin was the CISO at MuleSoft, and brings over 20 years of leadership in delivering solutions and programs that optimize security, compliance and technical operations for both the private and public sectors.
- Dave RuedgerCISO, RMS
Dave Ruedger is the Chief Information Security Officer for Risk Management Solutions based out of Newark, CA. RMS is a premier provider of catastrophe risk models for the insurance industry that help organizations forecast losses for hurricane, earthquake, flood, wildfire, terrorism and cyber risk in a cloud hosted SaaS environment. Dave holds CISSP and CRISC certifications and has over 25 years of experience developing and managing security programs for organizations as diverse as pre-IPO startups to large Fortune 500 enterprises. Prior to joining RMS, Dave was a co-founder of a company that provided a hosted marketing platform with full service ecommerce and data analytics capabilities to drive higher engagement and customer retention for globally distributed users in 23 languages, and he has been a strong advocate of data protection and privacy rights throughout his career.
- John HeasmanCISO, Chegg
John Heasman is the CISO of Chegg, the leading student-first connected learning platform where he is focused on proactive approaches to building secure software. Prior to Chegg, John was the Deputy CISO at DocuSign. He has presented at Black Hat, DEF CON, OWASP AppSec and other industry forums on a diverse range of topics from web application security through to firmware APTs. He co-authored The Shellcoder’s Handbook (2nd Ed.) and The Database Hacker’s Handbook, and he has a Master's degree from Oxford University.
- Zach TurnerEnterprise Sales Engineer, Mimecast
Zach joined Mimecast in 2017 as an Enterprise Sales Engineer in Denver, CO. Previously, Zach worked in the enterprise space for AirWatch by VMware, where he focused on cloud-based Mobile Device Management solutions involving mobile security, content management, and email management. Most recently, he worked for Fuze, Inc., a $1 billion UCaaS startup, based in Boston, MA. There, Zach was on the enterprise sales engineering team assigned to the southeast U.S. and focused on enterprise communications, specializing in verticals where data encryption and security were key requirements. Zach is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho and is based in San Diego, CA.
- Jonathan CranHead of Research , Kenna Security
Jonathan Cran is an information security expert based in Austin, Texas. He’s a principal at the strategic consulting firm Pentestify, and founder of the the open security intelligence platform, Intrigue. His passion is security assessment, architecting systems to measure and ultimately prevent security incidents. Currently, he’s building a world-class research team at Kenna Security, working on the next generation of proactive security decision support.
- Philip CoxVP, Security & Compliance, Coupa Software
- Elvis M. ChanSupervisory Special Agent, Squad CY-1, National Cyber Center, FBI San Francisco
Elvis Chan is a Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) assigned to FBI San Francisco. SSA Chan manages a squad responsible for investigating national security cyber matters. With 14 years in the Bureau, he is a decorated agent who is recognized within the Intelligence Community as a cyberterrorism expert. SSA Chan was the lead agent on significant cyber investigations and managed joint counterterrorism operations with domestic and foreign law enforcement agencies. Prior to joining the Bureau, SSA Chan was a process development engineer in the semiconductor industry for 12 years. He holds two U.S. patents, presents at many technical and law enforcement symposiums, and published multiple articles in technical journals.
- Ethan SailersSolutions Engineer, OneTrust
Ethan Sailers serves as a Privacy Engineer at OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform to operationalize privacy, security, and third-party risk management. In his role, he advises companies large and small on EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws, focused on formulating efficient and effective responses to data protection requirements as well as building and scaling privacy programs. Ethan is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E, CIPM), and earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- Ann Marie MortimerManaging Partner, Los Angeles Office, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Mortimer is the managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Los Angeles office and co-head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. Her practice is cross-disciplinary and includes significant business and class action consumer claims litigation experience and crisis management in relation to data breach, consumer related labeling claims, and multi-party risk situations. Mortimer earned her J.D. from UC Berkeley, Boalt Hall School of Law, her M.Sc. from the London School of Economics and her A.B. from Smith College.
- Selim AissiSVP and CISO, Ellie Mae
Selim Aissi is Senior Vice President & Chief Security Officer at Ellie Mae’. He is responsible for Ellie Mae’s Security Engineering, Operations, Strategy and Information Technology Risk & Compliance. Before joining Ellie Mae, Selim was the Vice President of Global Information Security at Visa. In that role, Selim transformed Visa’s information security program into the industry leader, led critical security programs including product security innovation, and enabled global growth and datacenter expansion. He also led the definition of security technologies for protecting Visa’s data, networks, data centers, digital wallets, applications, end-point devices, and other core capabilities for corporate network as well as issuer- and consumer-facing products and services. Selim was recognized for leading company-wide Security Initiatives including ApplePay, Visa’s APAC Data Center, and Visa’s Data Protection Programs. Previously, Selim spent over 11 years at Intel where he held senior management and technology roles and championed several security technologies for Intel’s server, desktop, and mobile products. Prior to Intel, Selim held senior engineering positions at General Dynamics - Land Systems Division (M1A2 Battle Tank Vehicle Electronics), General Motors (Embedded Software Center of Excellence), and Applied Dynamics International. Selim earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. engineering degrees from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Senior Member of IEEE, and member of ACM and ISACA. He holds over 100 patents in various areas of computer and information security. Selim has been a Board Member for several Startups (BlackDuck and MagicCube), VCs (Ten Eleven Ventures, BGV), and Security Organizations & Institutions (FS-ISAC, State of California’s Cybersecurity Task Force, National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC), UC Berkeley CISO Institute, Bay Area CISO Executive Governing Body, and CISO Magazine). He co-authored the book Security for Mobile Networks and Platforms (Artech House). Selim has also been recognized for security innovation and leadership and received the CSO50 Award (2018 and 2019), Reboot Technology Leadership Award (2018), Top 100 CISOs Globally (2017) and Most Influential CISOs (2016), and Security 500 Award (2016 and 2018).
- Sudesh GadewarSecurity Engineer, Ellie Mae
Sudesh Gadewar is Sr Staff Security Engineer at EllieMae. Sudesh holds 10+ years of experience in security where passion is in offense and defense of security. Sudesh holds various Security Certifications which he use as attestations to his skillset. His core area of expertise is in product and application security, where he build SSLDC lifecycle, Security Automation On-Prim and Cloud. He build threat intel automation where aggregating feeds, validating, cleansing and integrate with sensors. He does spend lots of time on threats kill chain analysis. In his spare time he like to educate people, kids around security and 101 of cyber security. Sudesh presented in various conferences such as Cisco Live, DEFCON, Tech Summits, Meet up to share the best practices and new analysis around threats and information Security.
- Steven LentzHead of Security, Mojio
Steven is the Head of Security, CISSP, CIPP/US. He has presented for SC Magazine and in Las Vegas regarding Cybersecuirty and Security Awareness.
